Advertisement

Lexington Christian falls to Beechwood 23-21 in 2A title game

The Tigers have won two straight state titles.
LCA loses to Beechwood 23-21.
LCA loses to Beechwood 23-21.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second straight season, Lexington Christian falls to Beechwood in the Class 2A state title game.

The Eagles trailed 20-0 in the first half before leading 21-20 in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers kicked a game-winning field goal with 1:50 left to win it 23-21.

Reigning Mr. Football Cameron Hergott opened the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead. Mitchell Berger scored from eight yards out to make it 20-0 in the second quarter.

Drew Nieves connected with Parker Chaney from 16 yards out before halftime to cut Beechwood’s lead to 20-7. Xavier Brown scored from one yard out to make it a 20-14 game and Tyler Morris added a scoop-and-score to give LCA a 21-20 lead.

Jake Conrad drilled a 36-yard field goal with 1:50 left to give Beechwood a 23-21 lead. LCA tried to throw into the endzone on fourth down with 30 seconds left, but the pass fell incomplete.

LCA ends the season with a 14-1 record.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
A truck crashed into the Paris O'Reilly Auto Parts store Thursday morning.
Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as omicron emerges in US
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash

Latest News

Pikeville wins the 1A crown.
Pikeville tops Russellville 30-27 to win 1A crown
Treyveon Longmire decommits from UK
Jon Sumrall is returning to Troy University as the new head football coach.
Jon Sumrall leaving Kentucky to take over Troy football program
Mike Edwards, Antonio Brown suspended for violating NFL COVID rules