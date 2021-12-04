Lexington Christian falls to Beechwood 23-21 in 2A title game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second straight season, Lexington Christian falls to Beechwood in the Class 2A state title game.

The Eagles trailed 20-0 in the first half before leading 21-20 in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers kicked a game-winning field goal with 1:50 left to win it 23-21.

Reigning Mr. Football Cameron Hergott opened the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead. Mitchell Berger scored from eight yards out to make it 20-0 in the second quarter.

Drew Nieves connected with Parker Chaney from 16 yards out before halftime to cut Beechwood’s lead to 20-7. Xavier Brown scored from one yard out to make it a 20-14 game and Tyler Morris added a scoop-and-score to give LCA a 21-20 lead.

Jake Conrad drilled a 36-yard field goal with 1:50 left to give Beechwood a 23-21 lead. LCA tried to throw into the endzone on fourth down with 30 seconds left, but the pass fell incomplete.

LCA ends the season with a 14-1 record.

