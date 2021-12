LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four players scored in double-figures as Madison Central handed Lafayette its second loss of the season on Friday, 75-66.

Jaylen Davis and Robby Todd both tossed in 18 points for the Indians (2-1).

Abe Nelson and Jayd Huyhn scored 15 apiece for Lafayette (0-2).

