Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
A truck crashed into the Paris O'Reilly Auto Parts store Thursday morning.
Truck crashes into Kentucky auto parts store
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as omicron emerges in US
Roy Chumbley
Sheriff’s office: Missing man hit woman with his car; had altercation with her family before he disappeared

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Boyle County and Johnson Central squared off in the 4A state football final at Kroger Field...
After a tough season, Boyle County & Johnson Central fans happy to make it to state title game
Maryland homeowners burned down their home while attempting to rid the house of snakes.
Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Kentucky family desperate for answers 6 months after daughter’s disappearance