No. 7 Kentucky sweeps SEMO in NCAA opener

Madi Skinner led the Wildcats with 13 kills.
Kentucky star Madi Skinner.
Kentucky star Madi Skinner.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 7 Kentucky opened its national title defense with a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-14, 25-19) of SEMO in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Madi Skinner led the Wildcats with 13 kills and Alli Stumler added 11 kills.

The Wildcats (25-4) will host Illinois Saturday at 5:00 for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Fighting Illini beat West Virginia 3-1 to advance.

