No. 7 Kentucky sweeps SEMO in NCAA opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 7 Kentucky opened its national title defense with a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-14, 25-19) of SEMO in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Madi Skinner led the Wildcats with 13 kills and Alli Stumler added 11 kills.

The Wildcats (25-4) will host Illinois Saturday at 5:00 for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Fighting Illini beat West Virginia 3-1 to advance.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.