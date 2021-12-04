Pikeville tops Russellville 30-27 to win 1A crown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time in three years and for the sixth time in school history, Pikeville wins the state title.

The Panthers beat Russellville 30-27 to win the Class 1A 2021 UK Orthopedics State Football crown at Kroger Field.

Pikeville led 30-20 at halftime and only allowed seven second-half points to win the game. Panthers QB Isaac McNamee led his team to 261 total yards in Friday’s win.

