Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Severe weather potential blows in overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures surged into the 60s for your Sunday, significant changes blow in through the overnight, bringing in much colder air and the potential for severe weather.

This evening and tonight, gusty winds will continue to increase across our region, with gusts of 30+mph possible before the rain. As we head later into this evening and tonight, scattered showers will increase from the west to the east, and then a heavier band will move in overnight. Temperatures will stay milder in the 50s through tonight ahead of the cold front.

Through the early morning hours of Monday, the cold front will finally push through from the northwest to the southeast. This front will bring heavy showers and our strongest wind gust potential. Even if we don’t see severe warnings, gusts could still reach 50mph in some areas. Heavy showers could also lead to some localized high water issues. While the rain will quickly push out of our region through the later morning hours, leading to a drier afternoon, temperatures will drop all day long, with lower-40s showing up in the evening.

We’ll keep the cold pattern continuing through much of the work week as highs stay in the lower-40s and upper-30s. Another system will move in late Tuesday and into Wednesday that could even produce some flake action. Then, as we head into the latter half of the week, temperatures will try to surge, but it won’t last long as another system is set to move in for next weekend. Next weekend’s system still has some questions around it as far as any wintry chance, but we’ll watch that closely throughout the week.

