Ally Blake’s Forecast | Heavy rain and strong winds to come this evening

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a chilly morning to start off in the bluegrass, but by the end of the day, we could see 60 degrees!

It will be mostly cloudy for most of the day with windy conditions. Wind gusts at times in the 25-35 mph range. Heavy rain is likely this evening and the wind will pick up. We could see gusts over 45+ mph. make sure you secure all of your Christmas decorations. We could even see up to 1-2 inches of rain associated with this strong cold front. Make sure you secure all Christmas decorations later today and also have access to weather alerts into the evening in case of an emergency. Temperatures will dramatically drop to the 30s and upper 20s overnight. Tuesday stays cold and mostly cloudy in the upper 30s. The next chance for some rain/mix action comes late Tuesday and early Wednesday. We could see it all eventually turn to flakes early Wednesday, but the ground should be far too warm for anything to stick. Of course, we will continue to keep an eye on this system. Temps rise to the low 40s. Thursday looks to be the driest day this week with highs back to the mid-40s. By Friday we see the 50s once again, but our next system looks to approach us into a potentially wet weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to your workweek:)

