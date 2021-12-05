Advertisement

City of Richmond shows appreciation for police department

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond community showed its police officers how much they are appreciated.

On Richmond Police Department Appreciation Day, one officer won a free trip to Las Vegas, and others won gift cards to businesses and other prizes. It was all a way to say thank you to the police for their service.

Steve Rosenberg, RPD Appreciation Day coordinator, started the event in 2015 after Officer Daniel Ellis was killed during a robbery investigation.

“It’s just a pat on the back to the officers to let them know, even though we don’t say it every day, you don’t see it everyday, we want you to know that support is there,” Rosenberg said.

Other prizes included free tickets to a UK basketball game, a free admission to King’s Island and a free 32-inch TV.

