Advertisement

Driver charged in DUI crash killing University of Kentucky student on LaGrange Road

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver involved in a head-on collision on LaGrange Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway that killed one man and injured two other people has been charged.

Joseph Siami, 27, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in relation to the crash on Nov. 27.

According to Chief Grady Throneberry with the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department, officers responded to LaGrange Road at the ramp to North Hurstbourne around 2:23 a.m. on reports of a collision.

Officers had found that a BMW and a Honda were involved in a head-on collision at the location.

Siami, the driver of the BMW, was not injured. There were three individuals inside of the Honda who were all taken to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Two of the passengers were expected to survive. Another passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Chase Lawson of Crestwood, later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Chase Lawson was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky and was a 2020 graduate of South...
Chase Lawson was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky and was a 2020 graduate of South Oldham High School, family told WAVE 3 News.(Family Photo)

Lawson was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky and was a 2020 graduate of South Oldham High School, family told WAVE 3 News.

An arrest report confirmed Siami told police he had three alcoholic drinks earlier that night. Police said Siami had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Siami was placed under arrest after testing .137% blood alcohol content on a breathalyzer test, according to the report. Kentucky’s legal limit is .08% BAC.

Police sent Siami to University of Louisville’s emergency room after requesting an independent blood draw.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Walmart back open after threat investigation
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes serious damage, forces Scott Co. Schools to cancel in-person learning
Justice Hall (left) and Ahmir Hicks (right) were arrested after police said they tried to kill...
2 men charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card