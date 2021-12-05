EKU sets Diddle Arena three-point record in loss at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky hit a Diddle Arena record 18 triples Saturday night, but lost at Western Kentucky 85-80.

Former Scott County guard Cooper Robb scored a career-high 21 points and finished 7/14 from three. Fellow Cardinal grad Michael Moreno scored 14 points. Devontae Blanton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Braxton Beverly had 11 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Former Kentucky Mr. Basketball Dayvion McKnight paced WKU with 22 points. The Hilltoppers have won four straight games.

The Colonels (5-4) have now lost three straight games. EKU visits Southern Cal on December 7 at 10:00 on the Pac 12 Network.

