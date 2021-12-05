Advertisement

Illinois stuns No. 7 Kentucky in four sets

Raina Terry led the Fighting Illini with 27 kills and Megan Cooney added 17 kills.
Kentucky's season ends in the Round of 32.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Illinois stunned No. 7 seed Kentucky 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21) to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

SEC Player of the Year Alli Stumler led the Wildcats with 13 kills in her final game in Lexington. Madi Skinner added 11 kills and Reagan Rutherford pounded ten kills.

There will be a new national champ in women’s volleyball as Kentucky’s season ends with a 25-5 record.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

