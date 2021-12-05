Advertisement

Kentucky returns to Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day against Iowa

The Wildcats beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl back in 2019.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Kentucky last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2019, defeating Penn State, 27-24.

The Wildcats will head to Orlando with a 9-3 record. Iowa is 10-3, following a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship.

The VRBO Citrus Bowl is January 1, 2022 at 1pm in Orlando, Florida.

The contest will be the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes and will also mark 75 years since the inaugural edition of the game, played on Jan. 1, 1947 on the same site.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winchester rd shooting
Police investigating shooting on Winchester Rd.
File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Kentucky family desperate for answers 6 months after daughter’s disappearance

Latest News

Cooper Robb hit seven threes Saturday.
EKU sets Diddle Arena three-point record in loss at WKU
Douglass falls one win short of a state title.
South Warren tops Douglass 38-26 in 5A title game
Kentucky's season ends in the Round of 32.
Illinois stuns No. 7 Kentucky in four sets
Boyle County and Johnson Central squared off in the 4A state football final at Kroger Field...
After a tough season, Boyle County & Johnson Central fans happy to make it to state title game