Kentucky returns to Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day against Iowa
The Wildcats beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl back in 2019.
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Kentucky last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2019, defeating Penn State, 27-24.
The Wildcats will head to Orlando with a 9-3 record. Iowa is 10-3, following a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship.
The VRBO Citrus Bowl is January 1, 2022 at 1pm in Orlando, Florida.
The contest will be the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes and will also mark 75 years since the inaugural edition of the game, played on Jan. 1, 1947 on the same site.
