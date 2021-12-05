Kentucky returns to Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day against Iowa

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Kentucky last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2019, defeating Penn State, 27-24.

The Wildcats will head to Orlando with a 9-3 record. Iowa is 10-3, following a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship.

The VRBO Citrus Bowl is January 1, 2022 at 1pm in Orlando, Florida.

The contest will be the first-ever meeting between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes and will also mark 75 years since the inaugural edition of the game, played on Jan. 1, 1947 on the same site.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.