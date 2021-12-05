Man arrested during SWAT situation in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Boone County deputies arrested a man during a SWAT situation Saturday evening.

Deputies say they arrived to the 3600 block of Burlington Pike for a family dispute and found that armed man Raymond Hicks, 31, barricaded himself inside a house.

The situation started as family dispute, but escalated into a more severe situation.

Deputies say that Hicks fired two gunshots out a window. He also pointed a gun at his sister while threatening to kill her before slapping her and shoving her into a wall.

A family friend who was in the home called 911 from a landline and while he was on the phone with dispatchers, Hicks forced himself into the room and cut the phone line, deputies said.

The family and the friend were able to then leave the home.

Deputies say that after about five hours, SWAT team members entered the home and arrested Hicks.

They add that Hicks faces one count of assault, intimidating a participant, and wanton endangerment.

Police have confirmed an armed suspect has barricaded himself in a home in Burlington, Ky. SWAT has been called out. (WXIX)

