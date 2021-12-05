Advertisement

South Warren tops Douglass 38-26 in 5A title game

The Broncos end their season with a 13-2 record.
Douglass falls one win short of a state title.
Douglass falls one win short of a state title.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - South Warren beat Frederick Douglass 38-26 in the KHSAA Class 5A championship Saturday.

The Broncos trailed 17-12 at halftime after Kentucky commit Dane Key scored on a 73-yard touchdown.

Luke Burton scored from close range in the third quarter to give the Spartans a 24-12 lead. Douglass quarterback Samuel Cornett hit Key for a second touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut South Warren’s lead to 24-19.

Western Kentucky commit Caden Veltkamp threw a touchdown to Tyler Snell with just over two minutes left to seal the win for the Spartans.

The Broncos end their season with a 13-2 record and a runner-up finish for the second time in three years.

