‘They really helped me:’ Frankfort shelter pleads with public for donations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A homeless shelter in Frankfort is asking for the community’s help.

ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter has been open and operating for nearly 40 years. They work to keep men off the streets and give them food, with the goal of helping them get back on their feet.

The folks who run the shelter said their financial situation is dire.

ACCESS takes in people off the street every day, people like Tim Hayden. He met ACCESS board member Lisa Mitchell Hargis four years ago. At the time, he was homeless.

“It was a cold and rainy night, Lisa popped up with pizza, I was underneath the plastic tarp,” he said.

Mitchell Hargis said she asked Hayden if he was getting any services, or was on disability. She learned more about his background, and put a call into ACCESS to help him find a place to stay.

“I came down here and they really helped me, helped me a whole lot,” Hayden said.

Hayden said he ended up getting housing, and other resources, with the help of ACCESS. He never left the shelter. He’s now a volunteer.

He said he’s pleading with the community to help the place that saved him.

“First, we were impacted by the pandemic just like everybody else...our major problem we’re having right now is our donations,” board member Mike Lee said. “While they’re still really good, we’ve had some additional repairs to the soup kitchen, just like if you own a house, you have to make repairs.”

Lee said construction on Second Street outside the shelter hasn’t helped the situation.

“No traffic has traveled up and down through here for months,” he said.

The volunteers said the people ACCESS serves are worth every penny.

“Many of our guys are employed and have fallen on hard times, they would rather receive a hand up than a handout,” Mitchell Hargis said.

They said closing isn’t an option. Turning around lives is.

Lee and Mitchell Hargis said ACCESS is currently short staffed. They said they are in need of volunteers and donations.

