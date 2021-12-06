Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly air and an active pattern stays around

Flurry and snow chances will increase overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday with more active...
Flurry and snow chances will increase overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday with more active weather to follow it up for the end of the week(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After intense and severe storms swept through our region, now we are heading into a colder pattern that will stay active through much of this week ahead.

Cold winds will continue across our region this evening and tonight as temperatures tumble. We’ll fall through the 30s and into the 20s tonight, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder. Fortunately, dry weather will continue with mostly clear skies.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-20s with some frost around. Mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout the day, with dry conditions lasting as well. However, while it will be sunny, temperatures will stay well below average as highs only reach the upper-30s and lower-40s. Then as we head into the overnight hours, some flurries could show up across northern parts of the state.

Flurries and snowfall will continue into Wednesday morning and then turn more into a mix through the afternoon and evening. Another system will follow it up for the end of the week and into next weekend, starting as rain on Friday and Saturday and then could end as snow by Sunday morning. Highs will stay in the 40s through Wednesday before a surge into the 50s and possibly 60s by Friday and Saturday. Then, after the system moves through Saturday, we’ll tumble back into the 40s for the following week.

