App State, Western Kentucky to meet in Boca Raton Bowl

The Hilltoppers and Mountaineers will play on December 18.
Western Kentucky running back Noah Whittington (20) is upended by UTSA safety Dadrian Taylor...
Western Kentucky running back Noah Whittington (20) is upended by UTSA safety Dadrian Taylor (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Conference USA Championship, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Something will have to give when Appalachian State and Western Kentucky meet in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The Mountaineers feature one of the country’s top defenses, especially against the pass, while the Hilltoppers have video game offensive numbers behind quarterback Bailey Zappe. App State is making a record seventh consecutive bowl appearance since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision level. The Mountaineers are 6-0 in those prior games.

Zappe is coming off a 577-yard, four-touchdown performance in the Hilltoppers’ 49-41 loss to No. 24 UTSA in the Conference USA title game.

