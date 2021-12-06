Advertisement

Bill Cronin retires after Hall of Fame career

Cronin finished with a 218-65 record, winning two NAIA national titles.
Bill Cronin retires
Bill Cronin retires(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown head football coach Bill Cronin is retiring after a legendary career.

The Hall of Famer coached the Tigers for more than thirty seasons and led the program as head coach for 25 of those seasons. He announced his retirement to his team in a private meeting on Monday.

During his legendary career, Cronin finished with a 218-65 record, winning two NAIA national titles and 14 Mid-South conference titles.

The 2021 team went 8-2 and were just on the outside looking in on a 17th-national tournament in Cronin’s 25 seasons.

“It’s always been the people,” Cronin said “It’s been a great place to settle down and watch our boys grow up. A lot of the credit goes to Ellen and our three sons for sacrificing so much that we can do the things we’ve done here.”

Cronin was named the NAIA Coach of the Year twice and was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2019.

“The players make these kinds of things happen, whether it be the hall of fame or winning championships,” Cronin said. “You also have to give a lot of credit to the coaches and players of the past who worked hard to build that tradition. You never accomplish the things you do alone.”

Georgetown will search for Cronin’s replacement immediately. There will be a press conference on Tuesday at 1:00 to formally announce his retirement.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Walmart back open after threat investigation
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Report: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots while pressured by Central Michigan's Ralph Bissainthe...
No. 10 Kentucky hosts Southern Tuesday at Rupp
Kentucky's Bryce Hopkins (23) shoots between Central Michigan's Aundre Polk (15) and Oscar...
Kentucky drops one spot to No. 10 in AP Top 25
Howard now 4th on UK's career scoring list.
Howard moves into 4th place on UK’s scoring list in win
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Louisville to play Air Force in First Responder Bowl