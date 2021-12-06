Bill Cronin retires after Hall of Fame career

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown head football coach Bill Cronin is retiring after a legendary career.

The Hall of Famer coached the Tigers for more than thirty seasons and led the program as head coach for 25 of those seasons. He announced his retirement to his team in a private meeting on Monday.

During his legendary career, Cronin finished with a 218-65 record, winning two NAIA national titles and 14 Mid-South conference titles.

The 2021 team went 8-2 and were just on the outside looking in on a 17th-national tournament in Cronin’s 25 seasons.

“It’s always been the people,” Cronin said “It’s been a great place to settle down and watch our boys grow up. A lot of the credit goes to Ellen and our three sons for sacrificing so much that we can do the things we’ve done here.”

Cronin was named the NAIA Coach of the Year twice and was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2019.

“The players make these kinds of things happen, whether it be the hall of fame or winning championships,” Cronin said. “You also have to give a lot of credit to the coaches and players of the past who worked hard to build that tradition. You never accomplish the things you do alone.”

Georgetown will search for Cronin’s replacement immediately. There will be a press conference on Tuesday at 1:00 to formally announce his retirement.

