Father Jim Sichko undergoing surgery to remove malignant mass on kidney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko announced he is undergoing surgery on Monday.

Father Jim is undergoing either a partial nephrectomy with kidney reconstruction or full nephrectomy of his right kidney, through robotic surgery.

An incidental finding of a malignant tumor was found in a CT scan this past week, with no symptoms being present.

Undergoing the surgery will result in a 99% cure and no further treatment, chemo or radiation will be needed.

“Please pay attention to your body. Please pay attention to what your body is telling you. Get your physicals,” Father Jim said in a message on Twitter Monday morning.

He will remain in the hospital for one to two days and then will be able to resume his travels in a week.

