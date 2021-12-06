Advertisement

Howard moves into 4th place on UK’s scoring list in win

The Wildcats beat Merrimack 90-56 on Sunday.
Howard now 4th on UK's career scoring list.
Howard now 4th on UK's career scoring list.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In No. 16 Kentucky’s 90-56 win against Merrimack on Sunday, Rhyne Howard scored 21 points, moving into fourth place on Kentucky’s career scoring list.

Howard’s 21 points give her 1,799 for her career. She actually moved up two spots on UK’s career list in Sunday’s game, passing Makayla Epps (1,790) and Leslie Nichols (1,797).

Howard added seven assists and six rebounds in the game. Dre’una Edwards had 17 points and 11 rebounds for UK, while Jazmine Massengill had 13 points and eight assists. Robyn Benton was the third Wildcat in double figures, scoring 12 points.

The Cats forced 27 Merrimack turnovers and turned those into 38 points.

Kentucky (6-1) returns to action on Thursday, hosting DePaul at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winchester rd shooting
Police investigating shooting on Winchester Rd.
File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Kentucky family desperate for answers 6 months after daughter’s disappearance

Latest News

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Louisville to play Air Force in First Responder Bowl
Western Kentucky running back Noah Whittington (20) is upended by UTSA safety Dadrian Taylor...
App State, Western Kentucky to meet in Boca Raton Bowl
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during...
Kentucky returns to Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day against Iowa
Cooper Robb hit seven threes Saturday.
EKU sets Diddle Arena three-point record in loss at WKU