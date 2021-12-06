Howard moves into 4th place on UK’s scoring list in win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In No. 16 Kentucky’s 90-56 win against Merrimack on Sunday, Rhyne Howard scored 21 points, moving into fourth place on Kentucky’s career scoring list.

Howard’s 21 points give her 1,799 for her career. She actually moved up two spots on UK’s career list in Sunday’s game, passing Makayla Epps (1,790) and Leslie Nichols (1,797).

Howard added seven assists and six rebounds in the game. Dre’una Edwards had 17 points and 11 rebounds for UK, while Jazmine Massengill had 13 points and eight assists. Robyn Benton was the third Wildcat in double figures, scoring 12 points.

The Cats forced 27 Merrimack turnovers and turned those into 38 points.

Kentucky (6-1) returns to action on Thursday, hosting DePaul at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

Four Wildcats scored in the double digits and @IhoopDrea44 earned her third double-double in a row in our win against Merrimack.#CommitToIt pic.twitter.com/oo7XsFoDzL — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) December 5, 2021

