Human remains found in Lincoln County identified as missing woman

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Human remains have been identified as a missing woman, years later.

The remains were found in Lincoln County two years ago Monday, scattered in a shallow creek bed.

The Lincoln County coroner has identified those remains as being L’Acee Butcher of Stanford.

She was last seen in February of 2019, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now, no information about a cause of death has been released.

