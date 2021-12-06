Human remains found in Lincoln County identified as missing woman

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Human remains have been identified as a missing woman, years later.

The remains were found in Lincoln County two years ago Monday, scattered in a shallow creek bed.

The Lincoln County coroner has identified those remains as being L’Acee Butcher of Stanford.

She was last seen in February of 2019, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now, no information about a cause of death has been released.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.