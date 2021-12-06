Jessamine Co. Schools reinstating mask requirements

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Effective Monday, the Jessamine County School System is reinstating a mask requirement for all students, staff and visitors.

The move comes as cases both in the county and across the commonwealth are on the rise.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Matt Moore noted that the incidence rate has more than doubled from Nov. 11 to Dec. 2, putting Jessamine County well into the red zone.

Moore said the school system had 37 positive cases among students and 145 in quarantine. He said their main goal has been to navigate this year safely, while keeping students learning in person.

“We will continue to monitor the data very closely and we will make all the necessary adjustments that we feel like we need to, to mitigate this virus,” Moore said.

One parent WKYT spoke with said she thinks the school system will go back to homeschooling after the winter break because of large gatherings. However, Moore said they will do everything in their power to keep them in school and keep them learning.

The mask requirement will include all district activities, from athletics and extracurriculars to riding on school buses.

Moore said he looks forward to returning to masks being optional when it is safe to do so.

