Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms to very chilly temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers & storms will work through the region today.

We’ll likely keep rain on the map until this afternoon. The best chance of showers & storms will remain a part of the forecast until this afternoon. By that point, the rain will be moving out of central Kentucky.

Once we get to the other side of this cold front, our temperatures will drop. These gusty storms will lead us to some pretty chilly air. Most of you will see afternoon readings hover around the low to mid-40s. This happens during the peak heating hours.

Take care of each other!

