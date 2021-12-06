Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms to very chilly temperatures

Storms continue
Storms continue(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers & storms will work through the region today.

We’ll likely keep rain on the map until this afternoon. The best chance of showers & storms will remain a part of the forecast until this afternoon. By that point, the rain will be moving out of central Kentucky.

Once we get to the other side of this cold front, our temperatures will drop. These gusty storms will lead us to some pretty chilly air. Most of you will see afternoon readings hover around the low to mid-40s. This happens during the peak heating hours.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during...
Kentucky returns to Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day against Iowa
Justice Hall (left) and Ahmir Hicks (right) were arrested after police said they tried to kill...
2 men charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Strong to severe weather will blow in through tonight and into early Monday morning producing...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Severe weather potential blows in overnight
Sunday's Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Heavy rain and strong winds to come this evening
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast