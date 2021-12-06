Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Walmart back open after threat investigation
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes serious damage, forces Scott Co. Schools to cancel in-person learning
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Report: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
WKYT speaks with candidates for Kentucky’s 22nd District Senate seat
Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.
Kentucky’s chief justice won’t seek another term on court
Kentucky’s 3rd District congressman has announced his current term will be his last.
Ky. Rep. Yarmuth announces retirement following current term
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election