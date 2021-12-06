Kentucky drops one spot to No. 10 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In advance of Tuesday night’s game against Southern, Kentucky men’s basketball drops one spot to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats (6-1) host the Jaguars Tuesday at 7:00 at Rupp Arena before games against Notre Dame in South Bend and Ohio State in Las Vegas.

Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time. The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll to move up from No. 2 last week.

Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five. Purdue reached No. 2 in consecutive seasons under Gene Keady from 1986-88 and matched its previous high last week. A win over then-No. 1 Duke sent the Boilermakers to the top spot this week.

