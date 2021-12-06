Advertisement

Kentucky drops one spot to No. 10 in AP Top 25

Purdue is No. 1 for the first time in school history.
Kentucky's Bryce Hopkins (23) shoots between Central Michigan's Aundre Polk (15) and Oscar...
Kentucky's Bryce Hopkins (23) shoots between Central Michigan's Aundre Polk (15) and Oscar Lopez Jr., right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In advance of Tuesday night’s game against Southern, Kentucky men’s basketball drops one spot to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats (6-1) host the Jaguars Tuesday at 7:00 at Rupp Arena before games against Notre Dame in South Bend and Ohio State in Las Vegas.

Purdue is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time. The Boilermakers were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll to move up from No. 2 last week.

Reigning national champion Baylor moved up to No. 2, with Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga rounding out the top five. Purdue reached No. 2 in consecutive seasons under Gene Keady from 1986-88 and matched its previous high last week. A win over then-No. 1 Duke sent the Boilermakers to the top spot this week.

