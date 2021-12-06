Kroger recalls nearly 20 baked goods products because there might be metal in the mix

CINCINNATI (WYMT) - We have a recall alert to pass along to you.

Kroger is recalling nearly 20 of its baked goods because the desserts may have too much iron in the ingredients.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the contaminated products were sold under the company’s Country Oven baked goods brand in 29 states.

The recall includes four states in the WYMT viewing area:

South Carolina,

Georgia

Alabama

Illinois

Indiana

Missouri

Ohio

Kentucky

West Virginia

Tennessee

Mississippi

Arkansas

Nebraska

Kansas

California

Oregon

Washington

Idaho

Colorado

Louisiana

Montana

New Mexico

Nevada

Texas

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Virginia

Utah

