Advertisement

Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth

Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth
Laurel County man arrested for assault and meth(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Saturday morning after police received reports of “an out-of-control subject, allegedly assaulting people”, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Hollin, 59, was arrested at a motel on Highway 770, approximately 8 miles south of London, after allegedly punching one person in the face and smashing the window out of a car in the parking lot.

Deputies noted Hollin was yelling obscenities and appeared to be under the influence. He also had to be escorted to the police cruiser.

Hollin was charged with assault, public intoxication, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Walmart back open after threat investigation
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Report: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Bill Cronin retires
Bill Cronin retires after Hall of Fame career
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots while pressured by Central Michigan's Ralph Bissainthe...
No. 10 Kentucky hosts Southern Tuesday at Rupp
Kentucky's Bryce Hopkins (23) shoots between Central Michigan's Aundre Polk (15) and Oscar...
Kentucky drops one spot to No. 10 in AP Top 25
Lexington native appointed to implement recommendations made by city’s racial justice commission
WATCH | Lexington native appointed to implement recommendations made by city’s racial justice commission
Some Kentucky lawmakers want to move forward on proposals to pay bonuses to essential workers,...
Lawmakers hear pitches in Frankfort for essential worker bonuses