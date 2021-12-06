Lexington native appointed to implement recommendations made by city’s racial justice commission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has appointed someone to implement the recommendations made by the city’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality.

Gorton announced Monday Tiffany Michelle Brown was named Equity and Implementation Officer.

The commission is a group the mayor organized in 2020 to identify ways to disrupt and dismantle systemic racism in the community.

“Tiffany has considerable experience in problem solving and implementing reforms in Cincinnati through the Center for Social Justice at the Urban League,” Gorton said. “Since we got the final Commission report in October 2020, we have been moving ahead with implementation of its recommendations. Tiffany will help us speed up our progress.”

Brown, a Lexington native, is currently working on identifying members for a permanent Racial Justice and Equality Commission, which the Mayor plans to appoint early next year.

She is also working on the issue of food insecurity in underserved areas of town, where there is limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

