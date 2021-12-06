Advertisement

Lexington native appointed to implement recommendations made by city’s racial justice commission

Mayor Gorton announced Monday Tiffany Michelle Brown was named Equity and Implementation Officer.
Mayor Gorton announced Monday Tiffany Michelle Brown was named Equity and Implementation Officer.(Lexington Mayor's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has appointed someone to implement the recommendations made by the city’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality.

Gorton announced Monday Tiffany Michelle Brown was named Equity and Implementation Officer.

The commission is a group the mayor organized in 2020 to identify ways to disrupt and dismantle systemic racism in the community.

“Tiffany has considerable experience in problem solving and implementing reforms in Cincinnati through the Center for Social Justice at the Urban League,” Gorton said. “Since we got the final Commission report in October 2020, we have been moving ahead with implementation of its recommendations. Tiffany will help us speed up our progress.”

Brown, a Lexington native, is currently working on identifying members for a permanent Racial Justice and Equality Commission, which the Mayor plans to appoint early next year.

She is also working on the issue of food insecurity in underserved areas of town, where there is limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during...
Kentucky returns to Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day against Iowa
Justice Hall (left) and Ahmir Hicks (right) were arrested after police said they tried to kill...
2 men charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?

Latest News

Jessamine Co. Schools reinstating mask requirements
Father Jim is undergoing either a partial nephrectomy with kidney reconstruction or full...
Father Jim Sichko undergoing surgery to remove malignant mass on kidney
WATCH | Overnight storms cause serious damage, forces Scott Co. Schools to cancel in-person...
WATCH | Overnight storms cause serious damage, forces Scott Co. Schools to cancel in-person learning
Lexington Walmart back open after threat investigation