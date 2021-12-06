Advertisement

Golden Alert canceled after missing Lexington man found safe

Police said 65-year-old Clifford Dixon, Jr. was reported missing by his family on Saturday,...
Police said 65-year-old Clifford Dixon, Jr. was reported missing by his family on Saturday, Dec. 4.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Police have canceled a Golden Alert for Clifford Dixon, Jr. after was located and found safe Monday.

----

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police said 65-year-old Clifford Dixon, Jr. was reported missing by his family on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Dixon has mental health issues, police said.

Dixon’s family told police he sometimes visits the Hope Center, Catholic Action Center, Eastland Parkway area, and the Northland area in Lexington.

Dixon is approximately 5-foot-7 inches tall, around 120 pounds, and green eyes. Police do not have a clothing description.

Anyone who sees Dixon or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Walmart back open after threat investigation
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes serious damage, forces Scott Co. Schools to cancel in-person learning
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Report: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

File image
Human remains found in Lincoln County identified as missing woman
Flurry and snow chances will increase overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday with more active...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Chilly air and an active pattern stays around
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Monday on COVID-19 cases.
WATCH | Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is back in an ‘escalation’ of COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is back in an ‘escalation’ of COVID-19