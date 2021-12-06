Golden Alert canceled after missing Lexington man found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Police have canceled a Golden Alert for Clifford Dixon, Jr. after was located and found safe Monday.

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police said 65-year-old Clifford Dixon, Jr. was reported missing by his family on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Dixon has mental health issues, police said.

Dixon’s family told police he sometimes visits the Hope Center, Catholic Action Center, Eastland Parkway area, and the Northland area in Lexington.

Dixon is approximately 5-foot-7 inches tall, around 120 pounds, and green eyes. Police do not have a clothing description.

Anyone who sees Dixon or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

