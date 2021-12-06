Louisville to play Air Force in First Responder Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville has accepted a bid to play Air Force in the First Responder Bowl on December 28.

The game will be played in Dallas on December 28 at Gerald Ford Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:15 p.m. (EST) and will be televised by ESPN.

The Cardinals hold an 11-11-1 bowl record and are making their 19th postseason appearance over the last 24 seasons. Head coach Scott Satterfield has led Louisville to two bowl trips in his first three seasons.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.