Advertisement

Louisville to play Air Force in First Responder Bowl

The game will be played in Dallas on December 28 at Gerald Ford Stadium.
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville has accepted a bid to play Air Force in the First Responder Bowl on December 28.

The game will be played in Dallas on December 28 at Gerald Ford Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:15 p.m. (EST) and will be televised by ESPN.

The Cardinals hold an 11-11-1 bowl record and are making their 19th postseason appearance over the last 24 seasons. Head coach Scott Satterfield has led Louisville to two bowl trips in his first three seasons.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winchester rd shooting
Police investigating shooting on Winchester Rd.
File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
Starlink
What caused strange lights in Eastern Kentucky skies Friday evening?
Paige Isenberg, 47.
Woman accused of interrupting Ky. funeral procession, nearly causing crash
Kandi Gonzalez has been missing since June 1.
Kentucky family desperate for answers 6 months after daughter’s disappearance

Latest News

Howard now 4th on UK's career scoring list.
Howard moves into 4th place on UK’s scoring list in win
Western Kentucky running back Noah Whittington (20) is upended by UTSA safety Dadrian Taylor...
App State, Western Kentucky to meet in Boca Raton Bowl
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) runs through an opening in the Louisville offense during...
Kentucky returns to Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day against Iowa
Cooper Robb hit seven threes Saturday.
EKU sets Diddle Arena three-point record in loss at WKU