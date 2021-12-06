Advertisement

No. 10 Kentucky hosts Southern Tuesday at Rupp

The Wildcats (6-1) are looking for their seventh straight win.
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots while pressured by Central Michigan's Ralph Bissainthe (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it takes on Southern. Southern fell 79-62 at Akron on Saturday. Kentucky is coming off an 85-57 win at home against Central Michigan last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 14.1 points and 16 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Tyrone Lyons has averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Brion Whitley has put up 13.5 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sahvir Wheeler has accounted for 41 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 68.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Whitley has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 40.4 percent of them, and is 15 of 34 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense has scored 83.6 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 19th nationally. The Southern defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th).

