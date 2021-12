LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died Monday morning in California.

Craig Robertson, Bob Baffert’s Lexington attorney, confirmed the news to WKYT.

According to the Thoroughbred Daily News, Medina Spirit died on the track at Santa Anita of an apparent heart attack after recording a workout.

We’ll keep you updated.

