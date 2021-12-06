Scott County schools using NTI day after overnight storms

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In-person learning is canceled in Scott County Monday, December 6 because of overnight storms.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says many power lines and poles are down throughout the community.

Some of the outages are affecting schools, and the power may not be back on for hours.

Stamping Ground Volunteer Fire Department says a triage station is set up on Springview Drive for anyone who needs medical attention.

