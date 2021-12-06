Advertisement

Scott County schools using NTI day after overnight storms

storm
storm(Associated Press)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In-person learning is canceled in Scott County Monday, December 6 because of overnight storms.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says many power lines and poles are down throughout the community.

Some of the outages are affecting schools, and the power may not be back on for hours.

Stamping Ground Volunteer Fire Department says a triage station is set up on Springview Drive for anyone who needs medical attention.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

