State and community leaders reflect as Hanukkah celebrations come to an end

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hanukkah may end Monday at sun down.

“Even the tiniest bit of light, the smallest amount of light, can dispell a whole lot of darkness,” said Rabbi Shani Abramowitz at the menorah lighting ceremony.

Leaders from Lexington’s Jewish community, like Rabbi Shani Abramowitz, hope the past eight days of celebration have been enough to inspire change across the Commonwealth.

“We can take the lights of Hanukkah out the rest of the year. We can kindle those lights in our communities, in our homes and in our friendships, across all of our communities with each other, all the time.”

Not only has the country faced an egregious amount of anti-semitic actions over the past year, Lexington faced it’s own attack during a menorah lighting in 2020.

Police are still looking for the person they say drove past a celebration outside of the UK Jewish Center shouting anti-semitic slurs before running over, and injuring, one person in attendance.

“Each and everyone one of us could be the single spark that tips the balance from darkness to light, tips the community from darkness to light and could tip our community from darkness to light,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, with the Chabad of the Bluegrass.

During a menorah lighting on the fourth night of Hanukkah, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin announced plans to speak on anti-semitism in more than 100 communities across the state.

Then state and community leaders, like Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton joining a crowd in Lexington to light the eighth flame on the 10-foot Menorah now standing tall for every passerby to see.

Sunday night’s menorah lighting was also put on in part by the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass. Along with several other community partners and rabbis.

