Advertisement

Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says

By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was mild and resolved quickly.

Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.

Researchers said most of the symptoms were mild, and patients recovered quickly. Fewer than 20 percent were admitted to the ICU.

It’s still unclear what causes the inflammation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits from the COVID-19 vaccine far exceed this rare risk.

The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Walmart back open after threat investigation
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes serious damage, forces Scott Co. Schools to cancel in-person learning
Justice Hall (left) and Ahmir Hicks (right) were arrested after police said they tried to kill...
2 men charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
According to an arrest citation, 33-year-old Julie Osborne set fire to a pile of trash inside...
Woman accused of starting fire at Lexington apartment building
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a federal lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the...
AG Garland announced lawsuit against Texas over redistricting maps