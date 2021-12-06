Advertisement

YouTube divers find truck, human remains in McCreary County pond

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
McCreary County, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, an Illinois dive team found a truck with human remains in a McCreary County pond, according to Coroner Tim Corder.

The team, known as Chaos Divers, found the remains in a pond just off of US-27 in Strunk.

The divers took the license plate from the truck, and McCreary County Sheriff Randy Waters confirmed the truck belonged to Jeff Anthony Shepherd.

Shepherd was reported missing on March 14, 2018.

The truck was removed from the pond and human remains were found inside.

Deputy Coroner Zachary Chaney was on scene when the remains were discovered, those were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

This investigation is ongoing.

