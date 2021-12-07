Advertisement

Four Roses Distillery opens new visitor center in Anderson County

Four Roses Visitor Center
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear joined Four Roses officials to open their new visitor center in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday.

The expanded center comes as the company works to accommodate growing interest in the bourbon industry.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the state of the bourbon industry is getting stronger and stronger,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear called the visitor center’s opening further proof of economic growth within the commonwealth.

“Five years ago you could’ve never imagined this… With the law changes and then the vision that the distilleries have, you can now sit and enjoy a cocktail,” said Eric Gregory, the Kentucky Distillers Association president.

The facility holds four tasting rooms and a full bar, which Master Distiller Brent Elliott said is important for meeting increased tourist interest and demand.

“We felt we needed to showcase what’s unique about Four Roses, hostess and more special ways and that’s exactly what we’ve done here,” Elliott said.

Another key feature in the expanded center is their archive collection named in honor of the late Al Young.

Elliott said the room reflects his passion for the history of Four Roses.

“It has a lot of the old bottles and memorabilia that he spent such time and effort to collect,” Elliott said.

Young spent more than five decades at Four Roses as a historian, brand ambassador and more.

“His work in helping to tell the story of Four Roses will be on display for many years to come,” Four Roses COO Ryan Ashley said.

Four Roses President Mark Ashida noted the distillery has seen a 40% increase in visitors in the past five years.

