Group spreading holiday cheer to Lexington senior citizens

The Lexington community is spreading holiday cheer to senior citizens.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community is spreading holiday cheer to senior citizens.

Home Instead Lexington started its ‘Be A Santa For A Senior’ program in November. Community members picked a name from a tree and made a resident’s Christmas list come true.

This year people donated more than 400 presents. Gift bags include goodies like socks, blankets, toiletries, and pajamas.

“Every year, we have gifters bring gifts in and then some, so, we’re very fortunate that Lexington is such a very loving, giving community,” said Meg Musgrave, program coordinator.

Tuesday was delivery day.

Wildcat Moving assisted with dropping off the gifts to seniors. The first stop, the Connie Griffith Manor on Tower Plaza.

“I think it’s fantastic because a lot of people don’t have people, parents, or relatives, or kids to bring them things,” said Tower Plaza resident Juan Gomez. “This is a fill in. It makes people get more into the spirit because it should be Christmas every day.”

This year, Home Instead donated gifts to five senior living facilities.

