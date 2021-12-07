Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold with some flakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are much colder out there for your Tuesday. Cold enough to see some flakes of snow and even a little light accumulation possible.

A disturbance will pass by with just enough moisture to bring a light snowmaker to the region. Most of us will not see much of anything. Even the areas that get in on snow won’t have a tremendous amount of snowfall. Maybe a coating on some grassy areas or other cold solid surfaces.

Another system will approach at the end of the week. It looks very impressive.

Here’s a breakdown of what to watch for over the weekend:

Southwest winds kick in Friday into early Saturday and that causes our temps to surge.

Upper 60s and low 70s look common and we could set record highs.

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms then target the region Saturday and Saturday night.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible once again.

High winds of 40mph or greater will be possible regardless of severe storms.

Flash flooding and general flooding are both possible over the weekend with the potential for river flooding to carry us into early next week. Many areas may see another 2″-4″ of rain with locally higher amounts.

If you’re in a flood prone area, please stay alert to the latest forecasts in the coming days.

Colder air crashes in Sunday with the potential for a period of wet snow as this system winds down.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.