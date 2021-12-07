Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold with some flakes
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are much colder out there for your Tuesday. Cold enough to see some flakes of snow and even a little light accumulation possible.
A disturbance will pass by with just enough moisture to bring a light snowmaker to the region. Most of us will not see much of anything. Even the areas that get in on snow won’t have a tremendous amount of snowfall. Maybe a coating on some grassy areas or other cold solid surfaces.
Another system will approach at the end of the week. It looks very impressive.
Here’s a breakdown of what to watch for over the weekend:
- Southwest winds kick in Friday into early Saturday and that causes our temps to surge.
- Upper 60s and low 70s look common and we could set record highs.
- Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms then target the region Saturday and Saturday night.
- A few strong to severe storms will be possible once again.
- High winds of 40mph or greater will be possible regardless of severe storms.
- Flash flooding and general flooding are both possible over the weekend with the potential for river flooding to carry us into early next week. Many areas may see another 2″-4″ of rain with locally higher amounts.
- If you’re in a flood prone area, please stay alert to the latest forecasts in the coming days.
- Colder air crashes in Sunday with the potential for a period of wet snow as this system winds down.
Take care of each other!
