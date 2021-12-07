Advertisement

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control to press charges for abandoned animals

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control said it will begin criminally charging people who abandon animals on their property.

Animal control officers posted video of several times where people have left animals at the front door. They said that could put animals in danger of starvation or other wildlife.

“Abandoning an animal outside is never the right choice and can easily lead to the animals’ injury or death,” they said in a Facebook post.

Animal care and control said officers are working daily to protect animals in their care.

“Lexington has such a caring and animal-friendly community, but there are still those who make poor choices. Do better Lexington or be held CRIMINALLY LIABLE for your actions. Dumping animals is a CRIME!” animal control said.

