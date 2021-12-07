Advertisement

Morehead State holds off Presbyterian 71-66

OVC Player of the Week Johni Broome added 17 points.
Morehead State improves to 6-3.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Ta’lon Cooper had 11 points and 12 assists to carry Morehead State to a 71-66 win over Presbyterian.

OVC Player of the Week Johni Broome added 17 points and six blocks for the Eagles, who have won four in a row.

The Eagles (6-1) visit East Tennessee on December 11.

Winston Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose.

