Morehead State holds off Presbyterian 71-66

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Ta’lon Cooper had 11 points and 12 assists to carry Morehead State to a 71-66 win over Presbyterian.

OVC Player of the Week Johni Broome added 17 points and six blocks for the Eagles, who have won four in a row.

The Eagles (6-1) visit East Tennessee on December 11.

Winston Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose.

