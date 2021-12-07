Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff coming to Lexington
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Second Gentleman of the United States is scheduled to be in Kentucky this week.
According to a press release, the husband of Vice President Kamal Harris, Douglas Emhoff, will travel to Lexington on Friday.
We’re told he will be in the area as part of a nationwide effort to urge parents and guardians to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 and encourage families to get booster shots.
The details of Emhoff’s visit on not yet available.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.