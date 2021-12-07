Suspect fires shot during foot chase near Ky. State Capitol, police say

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after police say he fired a shot during a foot chase near the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday morning.

According to Frankfort police, the situation started with a call about a stolen vehicle. Police say that vehicle was found in the area of Leawood Drive around 8 a.m.

When officers approached the vehicle, two men inside got out and ran in opposite directions. They say one of those men fired a shot in the area of Leawood Drive as he was running away.

No one was hurt.

Police continued chasing that man on foot, towards the area of the State Capitol.

At this point, police alerted the executive branch and legislative branch security details about what was going on. We’re told all legislative staff received an email telling them to shelter in place because of a wanted subject on Capitol grounds.

Police say the suspect then ran into a nearby parking garage where he was chased down and taken into custody.

The second suspect was able to get away. Police are still looking for him, but don’t believe he is a danger to the public.

