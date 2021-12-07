WKYT, Red Cross team up for blood drive ahead of UK in CBS Sports Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ahead of the University of Kentucky playing in the CBS Sports Classic, WKYT and CBS are joining forces with American Red Cross to raise awareness for the severe blood shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a friendly competition ahead of the Dec. 18 tournament, American Red Cross chapters in each home market of the four teams will challenge their communities to save lives through blood donations.

First up during the Dec. 18 hoops showcase will be North Carolina vs. UCLA at 3 p.m., followed by a showdown between Ohio State and Kentucky.

The blood drive supporting the CBS Classic will be in the gymnasium from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 at 1789 Tates Creek Road.

While airing live on WKYT on Dec. 18, the Wildcats will have an opportunity to secure a marquee non-conference victory with its revamped roster against an Ohio State squad with one of the nation’s top stars in forward E.J. Liddell.

The matchups will be a repeat of the 2019 event, when UNC beat UCLA 74-64 and Ohio State defeated Kentucky 71-65.

To sign up to donate blood use the following link: CBS Sports Classic

Those who donate will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, a gift certificate to Chick-fil-A, $10 Amazon card, and 1 month streaming for Paramount Plus.

In addition, those donating blood will be entered to win two upper arena tickets to the Kentucky-University of Louisville game on Dec. 22 sponsored by Kristin Clark at Kentucky Farm Bureau.

