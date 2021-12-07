Advertisement

WKYT, Red Cross team up for blood drive ahead of UK in CBS Sports Classic

Ahead of the University of Kentucky playing in the CBS Sports Classic, WKYT and CBS are joining...
Ahead of the University of Kentucky playing in the CBS Sports Classic, WKYT and CBS are joining forces with American Red Cross to raise awareness for the severe blood shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.(Red Cross)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ahead of the University of Kentucky playing in the CBS Sports Classic, WKYT and CBS are joining forces with American Red Cross to raise awareness for the severe blood shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a friendly competition ahead of the Dec. 18 tournament, American Red Cross chapters in each home market of the four teams will challenge their communities to save lives through blood donations.

First up during the Dec. 18 hoops showcase will be North Carolina vs. UCLA at 3 p.m., followed by a showdown between Ohio State and Kentucky.

The blood drive supporting the CBS Classic will be in the gymnasium from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 at 1789 Tates Creek Road.

While airing live on WKYT on Dec. 18, the Wildcats will have an opportunity to secure a marquee non-conference victory with its revamped roster against an Ohio State squad with one of the nation’s top stars in forward E.J. Liddell.

The matchups will be a repeat of the 2019 event, when UNC beat UCLA 74-64 and Ohio State defeated Kentucky 71-65.

To sign up to donate blood use the following link: CBS Sports Classic

Those who donate will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, a gift certificate to Chick-fil-A, $10 Amazon card, and 1 month streaming for Paramount Plus.

In addition, those donating blood will be entered to win two upper arena tickets to the Kentucky-University of Louisville game on Dec. 22 sponsored by Kristin Clark at Kentucky Farm Bureau.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County
Lexington Walmart back open after threat investigation
File image
Human remains found in Lincoln County identified as missing woman
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Report: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is back in an ‘escalation’ of COVID-19

Latest News

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control said it will begin criminally charging people who...
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control to press charges for abandoned animals
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,728 new COVID cases, 59 deaths
Four Roses Visitor Center
Four Roses Distillery opens new visitor center in Anderson County
According to a press release, the husband of Vice President Kamal Harris, Douglas Emhoff, will...
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff coming to Lexington
The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday morning an EF-1 tornado damaged a family's home...
NWS confirms tornado in Franklin County; no warning issued