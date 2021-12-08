Advertisement

Berea girl donating money from holiday ornament sales to Lexington Shriners Hospital

By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea girl is making Christmas ornaments and donating all of the proceeds to Shriners Hospital.

Kinley Gordon, owner of Kinley’s Christmas Trees for Charity, went to an ornament-making class at the Richmond Michaels and her business took off with all proceeds going to the Shriners Hospital in Lexington.

“My first year, everything went really good. I raised over $1,500. That last year was gonna be as much money as I was gonna raise. I didn’t think I was gonna raise as much,” Kinley said.

So far this year, Kinley’s Christmas Trees for Charity has raised close to last year’s goal, and a local business said they would match Kinley’s goal up to $2,500.

Kinley and her cousin are selling Christmas trees for $10, gnome ornaments for $8, and snowflake ornaments for $6.

Kinley says she hopes to work for Shriners one day.

“Shriners is a really awesome place. If my brother was still here with me, he would have spent a lot of time here and they help people, that if they don’t have money they still give and help them, and Christmas is about giving and not getting,” Kinley said.

Kinley is taking orders from now until the Christmas holiday and you can go to her Facebook Page to place an order.

