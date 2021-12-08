Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Late Friday
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our middle of the week started with just a touch of light snow for some areas, but the focus going forward is on a big storm system ready to impact the state this weekend. More wind, heavy rain and strong storms look to be in the cards.
Here’s a breakdown of the weekend system:
- The system is speeding up in arrival time and duration with the bulk of the action coming Friday into the first half of Saturday.
- Scattered showers and storms will be noted from Thursday evening into Friday.
- A powerful cold front sweeps in Friday night and brings a line of heavy rain producing thunderstorms with it.
- Some of those storms may be strong or severe and the greatest threat may come during the overnight hours Friday into early Saturday.
- Damaging winds will be possible during this time. Can we get another spin up or two?
- The faster moving system decreases the general flooding risk, but we still have a flash flood risk.
- 1″-3″ of rain may show up during this time.
- Temps may flirt with record highs from Friday afternoon into the wee hours of Saturday.
- Temps Saturday crash quickly with temps falling into the 30s in the late afternoon. Wind chills make it feel much colder.
- Can we get some flakes to fly behind this?
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.