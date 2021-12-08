Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Late Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our middle of the week started with just a touch of light snow for some areas, but the focus going forward is on a big storm system ready to impact the state this weekend. More wind, heavy rain and strong storms look to be in the cards.

Here’s a breakdown of the weekend system:

The system is speeding up in arrival time and duration with the bulk of the action coming Friday into the first half of Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will be noted from Thursday evening into Friday.

A powerful cold front sweeps in Friday night and brings a line of heavy rain producing thunderstorms with it.

Some of those storms may be strong or severe and the greatest threat may come during the overnight hours Friday into early Saturday.

Damaging winds will be possible during this time. Can we get another spin up or two?

The faster moving system decreases the general flooding risk, but we still have a flash flood risk.

1″-3″ of rain may show up during this time.

Temps may flirt with record highs from Friday afternoon into the wee hours of Saturday.

Temps Saturday crash quickly with temps falling into the 30s in the late afternoon. Wind chills make it feel much colder.