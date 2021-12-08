Advertisement

Councilman David Kloiber set to kick off mayoral campaign

City Councilman David Kloiber is set to kick off his campaign Wednesday evening at LexArts on...
City Councilman David Kloiber is set to kick off his campaign Wednesday evening at LexArts on Mill Street.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The race for Lexington mayor may liven up as a challenger steps up to take on incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton.

City Councilman David Kloiber is set to kick off his campaign Wednesday evening at LexArts on Mill Street.

Kloiber said Lexington has “missed opportunities” in recent years.

Gorton got 63% of the vote in 2018 and has announced a re-election bid, saying she’s ready for a second term.

