Councilman David Kloiber set to kick off mayoral campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The race for Lexington mayor may liven up as a challenger steps up to take on incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton.

City Councilman David Kloiber is set to kick off his campaign Wednesday evening at LexArts on Mill Street.

Kloiber said Lexington has “missed opportunities” in recent years.

Gorton got 63% of the vote in 2018 and has announced a re-election bid, saying she’s ready for a second term.

