Family loses home in fire weeks before Christmas

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family in Vanceburg is settling into a temporary home just weeks before Christmas.

“It just happened so fast ... You can buy another house or you can find another place to live, but you can’t replace your family,” Jordan Cooper said.

Jordan and her family are still wrapping their heads around having to start their lives over, after their home along Slate Church Road in Vanceburg caught fire late Saturday night -- destroying everything.

“I don’t know, you just wouldn’t think that something like that would just take your whole life away,” Cooper said.

It was a race against the clock after Jordan says the fire sparked from a space heater.

“I was just scared that one of us was gonna get trapped inside or something in the house,” Cooper’s daughter Ava said.

The family of six was able to escape safely. However, in a matter of minutes, Jordan says everything they’ve worked for and cherished was gone.

“We didn’t get anything other than his boots and his wallet. Luckily, he grabbed that… we lost everything,” Cooper said. “Kids’ Christmas presents -- burned up all of their Christmas presents. We just put the Christmas tree up … I have their presents, I was gonna put them up under the tree.”

It’s an incident that still hasn’t settled in.

“I mean, it just doesn’t feel real at all,” Cooper’s husband John Clark said.

The family says they do not have insurance, so they’re trying to raise money through donations to help get back on their feet. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

According to the Vanceburg Volunteer Fire Department, it took an hour and 45 minutes to put out the blaze.

To help make sure the children have gifts for Christmas, the fire department told the family they can have first dibs on whatever they want from the department’s annual toy drive.

