Gov. Beshear reports 3,032 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,032 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 805,426 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.14% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 798 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 70 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 11,418.

There are currently 1,144 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 312 in the ICU and 179 on a ventilator.

