Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and another system moves in soon

Heavy rain with strong storms possible at the end of the week.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a quick shot of wintry weather we are set to warm up and track strong storms for the end of the week.

There is nothing calm about this pattern. When one thing ends, there is something right there to take its place. After the snow ends in eastern Kentucky we’ll end up dry and calm for the remainder of the day. Temperatures should run around the low and mid-40s.

The next system spread showers into Kentucky late Thursday night. During the daytime hours, highs will reach the low and maybe even some mid-50s. My thoughts haven’t changed on this round. We have already called a First Alert Weather Day for Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of what to watch for over the end of the week and weekend:

  • Southwest winds kick in Friday into early Saturday and that causes our temps to surge.
  • The Upper 60s and low 70s look common and we could set record highs.
  • Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms then target the region Saturday and Saturday night.
  • A few strong to severe storms will be possible once again.
  • High winds of 40mph or greater will be possible regardless of severe storms.
  • Flash flooding and general flooding are both possible over the weekend with the potential for river flooding to carry us into early next week. Many areas may see another 1″-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts.
  • If you’re in a flood-prone area, please stay alert to the latest forecasts in the coming days.
  • Colder air crashes in Sunday with the potential for a period of wet snow as this system winds down.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

